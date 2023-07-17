Teddy’s journey continues with children also looking for homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you remember Teddy? The bear that was found on a Greece Road that went viral on Facebook in an effort to find his home?

It’s been 30 days and Teddy’s owner hasn’t come forward. So, now he’s got a new journey ahead. The goal for Teddy, since he can’t go home, is to find him a new one. He is being donated to Children Awaiting Parents to find his best match.

“Teddy has had a long, busy journey,” Teddy’s rescuer Laurie LoMonaco Newman said.

After finding Teddy on Route 104 in Greece on Father’s Day, LoMonaco Newman knew she had to try to find his owner. So, she took to Facebook.

“We’ve heard from Romania, Thailand, Germany, the UK, Italy, Australia, Brazil, everywhere. And, it’s just because people from all walks of life can relate to a teddy bear,” LoMonaco Newman said.

LoMonaco Newman’s original post garnered 42,000 shares. She kept posting, showing him playing cards, going swimming, and hanging out with her backyard chickens.

Teddy’s had a summer of adventure, but since Father’s Day, no one has claimed him. So, she’s donating him to Children Awaiting Parents.

“We’re an organization that has actually been here for 50 years, advocating of children in foster care and trying to find them a forever family so they can leave the foster care system,” Executive Director of Children Awaiting Parents or C.A.P., Lauri McKnight said.

McKnight says that the kids they help can relate to Teddy and what his journey has been like.

“This situation with Teddy is very relative to what kids endure, so our goal is that Teddy would be a symbol of what children are experiencing, and that it would bring awareness to children in foster care needing that forever family or even to return home,” McKnight said.

Because of the parallel, LoMonaco Newman wants to commemorate Teddy’s adventure.

“I’m going to compile the photos and the captions into a book. And once that’s together, we’ll be selling copies with the proceeds going to C.A.P.,” LoMonaco Newman said.

McKnight says that Teddy will be going everywhere her team goes until they find the perfect place for him. She says they will keep their Facebook updated with his adventures, and you can find that here.

