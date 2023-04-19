Teen who set Rochester man on fire sentenced 15 years to life

UPDATE: Adriel Riley was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Adriel Riley, a teenager convicted of killing a man by setting him on fire in Rochester, will learn his fate Wednesday morning.

Adriel Riley and another teen are both convicted of setting 53-year-old Steven Amenhauser on fire inside his apartment on Lyell Avenue in March 2021. Riley was 14 at the time of the murder.

Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo will sentence Riley. He faces between six and 15 years in prison. In late February, Judge Romeo found Riley guilty of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon during a bench trial.

The other teen, Zayvion Perry who was 16 at the time, was already sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter. He is serving 25 years in prison, plus five years post-release supervision. The judge denied his request for youthful offender status.

Amenhauser suffered burns on over 70% of his body. He was sitting on a chair when he was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire. Bystanders put out the fire on Amenhauser’s body after he ran outside his apartment. First responders rushed him to Strong Hospital where he died three days later.

He didn’t have close family in Rochester but more than 100 community members came to his funeral.