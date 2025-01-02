THIS WEEKEND: Anime Fest, RMSC holiday laser show, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

RMSC holiday laser show (through Sunday)

The RMSC holiday laser runs through Sunday at the Strasenburgh Planetarium. The laser show will feature iconic holiday tunes — from Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve” — set to a laser night show. The show runs for 40 minutes and you can get tickets here. Here are the show times:

Thursday at 10 a.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

Friday at 10 a.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4:15 p.m.

Sunday at 10 a.m. at 3:15 p.m.

Sunday at 10 a.m. at noon, 2:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.

Disney on Ice (Thursday through Sunday)

Disney characters will take the ice at the Blue Cross Arena for eight performances. Disney On Ice returns to Rochester with “Mickey’s Search Party”. Tickets are online at Ticketmaster or in person at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office. Here are the show times:

Thursday at 4 p.m.

Friday at noon and 4 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Rochester Anime Fest (Sunday)

People will gather at the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel on Sunday to celebrate Anime. The Rochester Anime Fest will feature voice actors, panels, trivia, a lip sync contest, and vendors. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a cosplay contest at 4 p.m. and a Sailor Moon at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $20 and parking is free. You can get tickets and see the full schedule here.