Tom James Company will take over Rochester Tailored Clothing factory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s a new era for the Rochester Tailored Clothing factory. A month after Hickey Freeman revealed that its suits would no longer be made in Rochester, the Tom James Company announced its plans to buy the factory.

The Tom James Company, the largest U.S maker of custom clothing, said on Tuesday that the purchase would maintain the nearly 200 union employees at the factory. The company also plans to add up to new 45 jobs over the next five years.

