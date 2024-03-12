Trial in double murder, which happened day before RPD officer was killed, begins Tuesday

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A trial of two men charged with a double murder back in June 2022 is set to begin on Tuesday.

The murders happened a day before Kelvin Vickers fatally shot Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and wounded his partner Officer Sino Seng in an ambush on Bauman Street. The officers were working undercover to investigate the murders of Ricky Collinge Jr. and MyJel Rand on North Clinton Avenue.

Vickers was found guilty of killing both Collinge Jr. and Rand in addition to ambushing the two officers. He is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Now, two others, Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson, are on trial in the murders of Collinge Jr. and Rand.

Jury selection is expected to get underway on Tuesday. Prosecutors say the violence was all connected to a gang turf war over marijuana. They say Vickers was brought in from Boston to kill rival marijuana dealers.