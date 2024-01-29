Trial of Troy Parker, man accused of killing woman by setting her on fire, continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The trial of Troy Parker, the man accused of killing Fantasia Stone last April by dousing her in a flammable liquid and setting her on fire, is continuing on Monday.

In the morning, the jury saw a police interrogation video of Troy Parker, where officers asked Parker about his whereabouts leading up to the time of the murder. Officers can also be seen asking Parker about the gauze on his hand. Parker said he burned his hand on a grill while barbecuing and hurt the same hand in a bike accident.

Several people testified for the prosecution last week including Parker’s ex-girlfriend Tanesha Holley, who told the jury she saw Parker the night that Stone was killed. The prosecution is expected to wrap it’s case this week.

Trial of Troy Parker: Jury watching RPD interrogation video of Parker, time-stamped April 25, 2023.



