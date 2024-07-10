UPCOMING: Corn Hill Arts Festival and RPO Under the Stars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this week in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

RPO Under the Stars (Friday)

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a free outdoor concert on Friday at Parcel 5. The orchestra will perform songs from iconic films including thrillers, romance, action, comedy, and sci-fi.

Grounds open at 6 p.m. The Flower City Pride Band will open at 6:45 p.m. and the RPO will take the stage at 8 p.m. In addition, RMSC will set up sidewalk astronomy. People are welcome to bring a blanket and chairs. There will be food and drinks available to buy.

Corn Hill Arts Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

The 56th annual Corn Hill Arts Festival is this weekend, featuring over 370 art vendors and live music in the historic Corn Hill neighborhood of the city.

The festival takes place across nine streets. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The festival features a tour of Fairy Houses, chalk art, bounce houses and LEGO creations by the Rochester LEGO User Group.

Local and national artists will sell jewelry, paintings, photographs, pottery, glasswork, clothing, and more. You can see the list of artists here. Live music will take place across multiple stages and features genres including gospel, blues, classic rock, and pop. You can see the music lineup here.

For parking, there will be a free shuttle bus looping to and from Avery Mall at the festival grounds with pick up locations at these intersections: