Veneto’s aims to reopen East Ave location at end of summer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Veneto’s on East Avenue continues to rebuild after a fire shut down the restaurant in January.
In a Tweet, Veneto’s says they are continuing to work towards a reopening. They now have a new bench, granite countertop, and tile work.
They hope to be back open at that location at the end of the summer.
In the meantime, their location in Gates on Buffalo Road is open seven days a week.
