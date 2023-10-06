Vickers trial day 10: Testimony focuses on guns recovered and autopsies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Day 10 of testimony is underway in the trial of Kelvin Vickers, the man accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz.

Friday’s testimony is focusing on the guns recovered after the ambush that killed Officer Mazurkiewicz and wounded Officer Sino Seng in July 2022. Vickers is accused of shooting the officers while they were working undercover in a minivan on Bauman Street.

Testimony is also focusing on the autopsies of the three people who Vickers is accused of killing. You can follower News10NBC investigative reporter Berkeley Brean on Twitter for the latest updates from the Hall of Justice.

According to the testimony, a gun with a “switch” was recovered in the area where Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed. A switch is an illegal device that turns a semiautomatic gun into a machine gun. News10NBC has reported on the danger of switches.

In total, Vickers is facing 24 charges for crimes that happened over the span of three days in July of 2022. Prosecutors say that Vickers is a gang member brought in from Boston during a turf war between factions over the illegal marijuana trade.

Vickers is also accused of shooting three other men on North Clinton Avenue the day earlier. Two of those men, Ricky Collinge Jr. and MyJel Rand, died. Mazurkiewicz and his partner were investigating those murders and an illegal marijuana trade when they were ambushed in their unmarked car.

On Friday, the jury saw the autopsy photos of Rand. The Monroe County associate medical examiner says he died when a bullet pierced several organs and his vena cava, the large vein that returns blood to the heart.

Collinge died after he was struck by bullets to the head, body, arm, hand, and legs. His father left the courtroom as the jury was seeing autopsy photos of his murdered son.

