Webster Police chief breaks silence on DA traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier is standing behind his officers after a traffic stop involving the Monroe County district attorney.

On April 22, Officer Cameron Crisafulli tried to pull over an SUV for speeding. The driver didn’t stop until they pulled into their driveway in a Webster tract.

It was Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

Her failure to stop and at-times combative exchange with Crisafulli, and other officers who came to her home, has gone viral. She has since apologized, most recently in an exclusive interview with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke.

After days of News10NBC trying to reach Kohlmeier, he broke his silence Thursday afternoon, releasing a statement via email.

“I am extremely proud of our police department for handling a dynamic event with such professionalism. Our body-worn camera policy is designed to provide transparency; in this situation, it confirms the integrity and character of our officers. I also want to publicly thank Officer Crisafulli for his dedication to his duty and the safety of our community.

Due to pending investigations, it is inappropriate to comment further.”