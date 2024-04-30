County investigating DA’s actions during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley is under investigation by two county entities.

Janson McNair, director of the Monroe County Office of Public Integrity, says his office has received “several requests” to look into Doorley’s actions during a traffic stop in Webster on April 24.

The OPI and the Monroe County Board of Ethics, which he chairs, conduct a joint investigation, which “begins immediately,” McNair said Tuesday.

“We will report the results of our thorough investigation and subsequent recommendations to the appropriate authorities and share them with the public via a press release,” McNair said.

