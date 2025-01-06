Dispatch calls reveal suspect in double-murder suicide called police the day before the killings

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A murder-suicide in Brighton has left the community in shock. On Friday, Lawrence Mancuso reportedly shot and killed his daughter, Anne, her maternal grandmother, Mary Liccini, and then himself.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean spoke with the Brighton Police Chief, who is preparing for a news conference on Tuesday. The Chief is cautious about not re-victimizing Anne Mancuso’s mother, who was out of town during the killings.

Brighton Police also say they’ve had contact with Lawrence before, and dispatch calls reveal Lawrence called police to the same home where the killings took place just 24 hours prior.

News10NBC obtained the original 911 dispatch calls for the double-murder suicide:

A memorial now stands on the front lawn of the Hollyvale Drive scene. Anne, known as Annie to her friends and teachers, was a sixth-grader at Twelve Corners Middle School. The superintendent described her as “a kind, sweet, and beautiful person in every way.”

The statement from the superintendent says in part:

“I cannot begin to find a way to say to Annie’s mother Sarah and Sarah’s father how profoundly sorry we are. The peaceful tranquility of a winter morning was brutally broken yesterday in one of our neighborhoods and the life of an incredible child and her grandmother were taken. The circumstances would be unimaginable if they weren’t a reality. They are the very definition of unexplainable, surreal, and tragic in every way.



As your neighbor, friend, colleague, and fellow parent, I join you in being horrified and deeply troubled by these events. I join you too in wanting it not to be so, in wanting to be there for Sarah, and in searching desperately for ways to explain this to my own children. There will never be an explanation, but there will be support in every way possible.”

For the full statement from the school, click here.

Neighbor Amit Bhutta shared his experience, saying, “When we came to know about this tragic incident, we were shocked.” He had to explain the situation to his children after they learned about it through friends.

Cornell University confirmed that Lawrence Mancuso was an assistant dean of human resources and had been on leave since October. The university did not provide further details.

