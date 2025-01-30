Former Brockport High School coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing 15-year-old girl
BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A former coach at Brockport High School has pleaded guilty to charges related to sexual contact with a teenager.
Anne Collins, who served as the junior varsity girls’ basketball and softball coach from 2017 to 2022, admitted to a third-degree criminal sexual act.
The charges stem from incidents in 2018, where Collins sexually abused a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions and at various locations, including the victim’s home.
