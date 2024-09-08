Funeral held for Irondequoit family found dead in home, community and family in mourning

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday for the funeral of the Irondequoit family killed in their home at the end of August.

At the service, many people were hugging and holding each other with tears in their eyes. They were there remembering the lives of 26-year-old Maranagely Moreno-Santiago and her children, 4-year-old Evangeline and 2-year-old Sebastian. The family has asked for media not to attend services.

On August 31, along with the father, the three were found dead in the basement of their home on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit. Police say small fires were also set around the home.

Since their deaths, their home turned into a place for family and friends to show how much they loved them. Teddy bears, posters of them, balloons and more sit on the steps of the home where they were killed.

At a vigil at the home, almost a week after the murders, News10NBC spoke to Pastor Ed Diaz who read scriptures from the Bible to pray for justice.

“I’m sorry that this has to happen in such a beautiful community. Sorry that, you know, this… this hardship, hardship of things that are happening in our community are not easy. But there’s comfort. Irondequoit Police, the town, are supporting so much. And and I’m really praying that we can get, again, not just to help, but the council that is going to be needed through this in the days coming forward,” Diaz said.

Police have not said how the family died but Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said the scene was the worst thing he’s ever seen and he will remember it for the rest of his life.

Police are investigating this as a homicide and do not have any suspects in custody. The police chief has asked anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Here is the full press conference with the Irondequoit Police Department on Sept. 2:

