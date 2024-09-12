Grand Jury indicts teens in deadly stolen car chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The three teens police say were in the stolen car that hit and killed 92-year-old Thomas Chase has been indicted by a grand jury.
The three teens, 17-year-old Theodice Parks, 19-year-old Theophilus Parks, and 19-year-old Trevan Simmons were indicted Thursday, September 12.
The crash happened on East Avenue on August 22, after police say the teens stole the car and a police chase started. Thomas Chase was driving home from The Friendly Home, were he would play piano for the residents weekly.
Chase was killed in the crash.
Police say the 17 year old was driving the stolen car, and was on parole. He’d been arrested 12 times in 2023 for smash-and-grabs.
Theodice Parks has been indicted on the following:
- Murder in the second degree
- Aggravated vehicular homicide
- Manslaughter in the second degree
- Assault in the first degree
- Two counts of assault in the second degree
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Reckless endangerment in the first degree
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree
- Driving while ability impaired by drugs
Theodice’s brother, Theophilus Parks, has been indicted on the following:
- Assault in the first degree
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree
Trevan Simmons has been indicted on the following:
- Assault in the first degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree
