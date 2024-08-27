Investigators search for answers, witnesses in Maplewood Park shooting that killed two

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The search for suspects continues nearly one month since the deadly mass shooting at Maplewood Park. Police have shared photos of people they’re looking for.

News10NBC’s Eriketa Cost spoke to investigators working this case. They tell her they’re still looking for witnesses to come forward.

Tyasia Manning, 25, and Phylicia Council, 34, were killed in the shooting. Phylicia’s father tells News10NBC he is raising money for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The shooting happened on Sunday, July 28. Hundreds of people came out for a community picnic. Just before 6:30 p.m. someone opened fire — killing Phylicia Council and Tyasia Manning and wounding several others.

Police released images taken from a dash cam video soon after, looking for anyone who might recognize them.

Here is dash cam video of the gunfire:

Investigator Matt Klein tells News10NBC they know there are people out there who know what happened.

Police believe an argument took place before the gunfire. Klein says finding those witnesses is the most challenging part.

“That’s what we need right now. People who were in the crowd, moving around that day, because there was a good 14 seconds from when you see in the video, from when people spread out start to feel like something is wrong, until shots went off. And those are the people we want to talk to. Because what made them feel like they had to leave, or what did they see?” Klein said.

Investigators say they held the scene for two days while they looked for evidence. They even searched the pond, but came up empty.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*

RELATED: