Jury finds man not guilty of Victor manslaughter

VICTOR, N.Y. — A man is walking free after being acquitted of manslaughter charges by a jury.

Jakob Chittenden was indicted in January on first-degree manslaughter charges and accused of killing 26-year-old Adam Record in his driveway in August 2023.

Investigators say Record followed Chittenden home from a Fairport bar and attacked him as Chittenden was getting out of his car. Chittenden’s attorney, Dan Strollo, said his client acted in self-defense.

Officials said the two men didn’t know each other before that night.

Chittenden’s jury trial in Ontario County Court started in early December, and lasted a few weeks. The jury announced it’s not guilty verdict on December 18.

RELATED: