Katy Eberts, musician seriously hurt in 2023 crash, to appear at Roc the Runway fashion show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The “ROC the Runway Fashion Show” at the State Street Holiday Inn on Saturday will support local artist Katy Eberts.

Eberts used to be a member of local Fleetwood Mac cover band “The 7 Wonders.” She was seriously hurt in a van crash in August 2023.

In September 2024, she was told she’d never walk again — but she proved them wrong. Eberts will even appear on the runway Saturday night.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m. with the fashion show starting at 7 p.m. For tickets, click here.

