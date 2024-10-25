Mayor Evans lifts age restriction in Rochester’s East End special event zone starting this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester is making changes to the East End entertainment district starting this weekend.

Mayor Malik Evans announced Friday that 18-year-olds will be allowed back in the area. This comes after the city declared the area a “special event zone” a few weeks ago and added an age restriction and security to the area.

Mayor Evans says the barriers have made the area more pedestrian-friendly. The special event zone will still be staffed with security. The mayor says there hasn’t been a single open container in the street in the zone in the past month, or any gunfire or violence.

The changes and updates to security come just in time for the first Bills Block Party, where over 1200 people are set to attend. Now that 18 year olds are allowed in the zone, the party could be even bigger.

“The whole idea is that we want to make sure that we breathe life back into East and Alexander and that we send the message that we’re not going to tolerate people who want to come here not to have a good time, but to be engaged in lawless behavior,” says Mayor Evans.

