Suspect, 16, indicted in mass shooting at MLK Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old suspect in the mass shooting at MLK Park.

The 16-year-old suspect was found by police on Remington Street on July 21, and was in possession of a 9mm handgun.

Gunfire erupted into a crowd around 2:45 a.m. at the park on June 23, wounding six people. Police said a fight broke out when a group of people were hanging out in the park. No one was killed.

RPD Chief David Smith said an officer was injured and people starting fighting other officers trying to respond to the scene. Chief Smith described the scene as “chaotic.”

After the shooting, RPD stepped up patrols in the park and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans set a curfew, in which the park closed at 8 p.m. every night and the traffic circle closed at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8, the Violence Prevention Section brought the suspect to court where he was indicted and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

First-degree reckless endangerment

The investigation is ongoing, and the $5,000 reward offered by police is still active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

