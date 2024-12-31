Records show Livingston County murder suspect’s past arrests range from drugs to DWI

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — New details have emerged regarding the man accused of murdering his father and leaving the body at the sheriff’s office.

News10NBC obtained Richard Fluegel Jr.’s criminal record in Monroe County, revealing he has been arrested at least five times over the past decade. His charges include drug offenses, possession of stolen property, DWI, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The criminal records have been redacted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to protect personal information:

Fluegel Jr. now faces accusations of shooting his father, Richard Fluegel Sr., with a shotgun in the town of Ossian.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office press conference on December 10, 2024:

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.