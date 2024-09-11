Suspect in 20-year-old cold case in court Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 20-year-old cold case concerning the death of an 8 year old could be close to a resolution.

Timothy Kuhn is in court Wednesday facing charges in the little girl’s death. In February of 2004, 8-year-old Savannah Streber was killed in a house fire on Yates Street in Rochester.

Police say Kuhn threw a Molotov cocktail onto the back porch of the house because he had a volatile relationship with Savannah’s mother. Kuhn was arrested in Florida back in January.

A pre-trial hearing is being held Wednesday. A News10NBC crew is inside the court room. This story will be updated with the latest information or you can catch the story on News10NBC at 4 p.m.

