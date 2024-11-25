Three men accused of kidnapping, stripping, and handcuffing 13-year-old appear in court

GREECE, N.Y. — Three men accused of kidnapping a boy in Greece appeared in court Monday afternoon. Jayquon Martin, Mikquon Williams, and Lennis Williams faced arraignment on charges that included kidnapping.

The judge denied the prosecution’s request to set bail for the three men. However, the judge noted that if the men fail to appear in court, the decision could be re-evaluated.

Police report that the three men are accused of stripping a 13-year-old boy naked, handcuffing him to a car’s backseat, and cutting his hair off.

News10NBC spoke with the 13-year-old’s mother who said her son was traumatized, and explained how she found out about what happened.

“They called me from a private number. I was begging them to tell me where my son was at. They wouldn’t tell me,” she told News10NBC.

“He said ‘I’m holding your son at gunpoint — so I started buggin’ out — and he said ‘don’t get tough because I’ll put one in his chest right now,’” she said.

The men are expected to be in court again in the new year on January 16.

