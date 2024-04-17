Timothy Williams, found guilty of killing girl in 1984, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Timothy Williams, the man found guilty of killing a 14-year-old girl in Rochester back in 1984, is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
He is facing 25 years to life in prison. He’s scheduled to appear in New York State Supreme Court at 1 p.m.
Williams was found guilty of killing Wendy Jerome on Thanksgiving night 40 years ago. Jerome went to deliver a birthday card to a friend but she never made it back to her Denver Street home.
Her body was found that night outside School No. 33 on Webster Avenue. Jerome’s injuries from being violently assaulted included a fractured skull, broken nose, severe bruising, and a lost tooth.
Williams had been questioned at the time of the murder, but claimed he didn’t know Jerome. The case went cold for decades, until familial DNA matched Williams to the crime. Williams was arrested in Florida in 2020.
You can see our coverage of the Williams trial here:
- ‘This door is closed’: Timothy Williams found guilty of 1984 murder of Wendy Jerome (March 9)
- Timothy Williams takes the stand in trial of 1984 murder; Jury will resume deliberations Friday (March 7)
- Testimony in cold case murder trial Wednesday focuses on DNA evidence (March 6)
- Doctor who performed autopsy on Rochester girl murdered in 1984 testifies about her brutal injuries (March 1)
- News10NBC Investigates: Mother of teen girl murdered 40 years ago tells jury she woke up ‘panicked’ (Feb. 28)
- Jurors in cold case murder trial admonished to “avoid any media” (Feb. 27)
- Suspected killer in 1984 murder back on trial Monday after mistrial ruling in December (Feb. 26)