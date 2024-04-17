Timothy Williams, found guilty of killing girl in 1984, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Timothy Williams, the man found guilty of killing a 14-year-old girl in Rochester back in 1984, is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.

He is facing 25 years to life in prison. He’s scheduled to appear in New York State Supreme Court at 1 p.m.

Williams was found guilty of killing Wendy Jerome on Thanksgiving night 40 years ago. Jerome went to deliver a birthday card to a friend but she never made it back to her Denver Street home.

Her body was found that night outside School No. 33 on Webster Avenue. Jerome’s injuries from being violently assaulted included a fractured skull, broken nose, severe bruising, and a lost tooth.

Williams had been questioned at the time of the murder, but claimed he didn’t know Jerome. The case went cold for decades, until familial DNA matched Williams to the crime. Williams was arrested in Florida in 2020.

You can see our coverage of the Williams trial here: