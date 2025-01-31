Trial date set for man accused of killing 8-year-old Savannah Streber in 2004 arson fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A trial date has been set for Tim Kuhn, the man accused of starting a fire that killed an 8-year-old girl two decades ago. Kuhn will stand trial on July 30.

He faces charges of murder and two counts of arson. Authorities allege that Kuhn threw a Molotov cocktail into a Yates Street home in February 2004, killing little Savannah.

Police say Kuhn had a strained relationship with Savannah’s mother, who had previously got order of protection against him due to an earlier assault.

It wasn’t until December 2023 that Kuhn was found, arrested in Florida, and extradited back to Rochester.

Once Kuhn had to appear before a judge in Rochester, Savannah’s family members sat just feet away from him. News10NBC was in the court room, and spoke to Savannah’s sister, Alexandra, who was just 3-years-old when she made it out of the fire.

“It ripped our family apart. He completely shattered her family. He murdered my sister, he beat my mother, and he ripped our family apart. I had to grow up with this pain and this fear of him coming back. So I think that kind of brings it all back to with today and being fearful that this, that there’s a big possibility,” Alexandra said.

Savannah’s family runs a Facebook page in her memory. To visit the page, click here.

