UR says it has suspended students who ‘repeatedly violated policies’ at protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester says it has suspended students who “repeatedly violated policies” during pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

A email to the campus community from UR president Sarah Mangelsdorf says the students will no longer be able to access university resources. Their in-person academic progress will also be put on hold.

The email says the university respects students right to express their views about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the universities’ practices but “we have been clear that we would not tolerate conduct that disrupts the ability of students, faculty, and staff to fulfill their purpose at the University.”

Last week, students held a sit-in at Wallis Hall on Wednesday and again on Friday. The students called for the university to cut all ties with Israel including for study abroad or scholarship programs. They also demanded that the university to release a statement calling for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza and to bring back student protesters who were banned from campus.

Similar to dozens of other colleges across the country, protesters have set up encampments on campus at the Eastman Quad and have held multiple demonstrations to advocate for their demands. The encampment has been there for more than two weeks.

The U of R says that, as the months of protesting went on, “the students leading the protests increasingly have been unwilling to engage in honest discourse with us and have chosen to violate agreements that they willingly entered into.”