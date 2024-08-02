‘We are not afraid’: Rochester residents unite in healing after mass shooting kills two, injures five

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community leaders gathered at Maplewood Park on Tuesday evening with one mission: to rally support for peace after Sunday’s mass shooting that killed two people and injured five others.

“It’s up to us the community to stand together with people who feel this trauma,” Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

Along with Mayor Evans, leaders from the Black Community Focus Fund, the Black Agenda Group, the Faith Leaders Roundtable, and Spiritus Christi Church gathered to restore peace and healing.

“The violence that happened on Sunday just ravaged the souls of people in the souls of this community. I live in Maplewood and I used to frequent this park. And I used to live on Flour City Park for a number of years,” Rev. Myra Brown said.

With heads bowed, Rev. Brown led neighbors and the families of victims in a “reclaim and sanctify ceremony.”

“We gather in Jesus’ name in and every faith tradition to reclaim this space from the evil one. We reclaim this space from the devil. We gather here to reclaim it as sacred space,” Rev. Brown said.

“Us being out here is just showing that we are not afraid. We are not worried. We are going to keep our community. We want our community to be healthier,” one attendee said.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter spoke with two family members of victims who were shot on Sunday. Both of them were hardly able to speak about what happened but were thankful for the community support.

