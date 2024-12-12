Woman fitted for prosthetic arm, man who attacked her with machete awaits sentencing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Lampman, who attacked his girlfriend with a machete, is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday. Lampman has already pleaded guilty to the crime.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with Tina Schreib, who survived the brutal attack. Schreib, who prefers not to be called a victim, will have her first opportunity Friday to address the judge and Lampman.

Tina was packing her bags to leave Lampman when he attacked her.

“My brain was visible. I had skull fractures, evacuated, my liver was very damaged. It took them a long time to get the bleeding under control for that,” she said.

Before the attack, Schreib managed to call 911 but dropped the phone. When police arrived, they didn’t know which apartment she was in. She had to crawl toward the door so they could see her through the window.

“I was just a victim of somebody else’s issues and they’ll pay for it. And now, I just go on and live my life and do what I can with it and help others,” Schreib stated.

Tina is focused on helping women who are victims of physical or emotional violence. Last week, she had a meaningful encounter at a local AutoZone.

A woman at the counter recognized her and said, “My sister and I have been following your story from day one, my sister went through a similar bad relationship… so your story helped her.”

Tina continues to piece herself back together, both emotionally and physically. This week, she was fitted for a new prosthetic arm.

“It’ll be electrodes, there will be sensors in it that actually work my own muscles… it’ll sense what finger I’m moving and I’ll be able to move the fingers on the hand,” she explained.

As Tina gains back something that was taken from her, the man responsible will soon learn his fate.

“An apology for me would be admitting the guilt, admitting what he did so in that regard, I would like that,” she said.

Sentencing is set for Friday morning at the Hall of Justice.

RELATED:

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.