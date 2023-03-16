$300M in state aid is going toward constructing new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. — $300 million in state aid is going toward the construction of the new Bills stadium in Buffalo. The New York State entity in charge of overseeing the stadium once it’s built has signed off on the funding.
New York State approved the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium on March 28, which will ensure that the Bills stay in western New York for at least the next 30 years. $850 million in funding will come from state taxpayers, including $600 million from the state’s budget and $250 million from Erie County. The NFL and the Bills franchise agreed to pay $550 million toward to new stadium.
The stadium will be owned by the state, not by Erie County. The Bills organization hopes to start work on the stadium by early April.
More of our coverage:
- Bob Duffy will lead corporation overseeing new Bills stadium construction (Jan. 24)
- Bills release images of what new stadium may look like (Oct. 28)
- New Bills stadium won’t seek a LEED certification for sustainable energy use (Oct 19)
- Fact Check: Buffalo Bills stadium & Gov. Hochul’s husband (April 28)
- Taxpayer money for Bills stadium included in ‘conceptual’ budget agreement (April 7)
- Seneca Nation leaders aren’t happy with plans to finance new Bills stadium (April 1)
- New Bills stadium projected to create at least 10K new construction jobs (March 29)
- Taxpayers will put up $850 million for new Bills stadium (March 28)