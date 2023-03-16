$300M in state aid is going toward constructing new Bills stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — $300 million in state aid is going toward the construction of the new Bills stadium in Buffalo. The New York State entity in charge of overseeing the stadium once it’s built has signed off on the funding.

New York State approved the construction of the $1.4 billion stadium on March 28, which will ensure that the Bills stay in western New York for at least the next 30 years. $850 million in funding will come from state taxpayers, including $600 million from the state’s budget and $250 million from Erie County. The NFL and the Bills franchise agreed to pay $550 million toward to new stadium.

The stadium will be owned by the state, not by Erie County. The Bills organization hopes to start work on the stadium by early April.

