Assemblymember hopes to address youth crime when lawmakers return

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GREECE, N.Y. — It’s winter break, and teens are out of school and looking for something to do. But in this case, that’s where they ran into trouble.

We’ve gotten a lot of questions from views about consequences for the teens involved in a Dec. 26 disturbance at The Mall at Greece Ridge, which sparked a large police presence, caused the mall to close early, led to one business announcing plans to leave the mall, and led to a policy requiring people under 19 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

It’s clear there were fights — they wouldn’t leave when asked, and manyare wondering why they weren’t arrested.

Police said they detained one person but ultimately released them to their parents. The police chief said essentially their hands were tied because of the law.

So today we went to the state Assembly member who represents that area in Albany. This is what he had to say about it.

“Law enforcement are tired because there’s not much they can do because even if they would have arrested all 150 of these young people, they may not have ever really had a day in court because you couldn’t hold them. They would have been released automatically. They might not have been able to be charged in a criminal court,” Assemblymember Josh Jensen, R-134th District, said. “So certainly there are some concerns that we have to make sure that we’re doing more to hold people accountable when they do violate the law and the norms of society.”

Jensen says he’s going to try and reach across the aisle when he gets back to Albany to review the laws and see if changes need to be made to better address youth crime.