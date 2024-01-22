Bills season comes to heartbreaking end; Here are stories about local fans that may cheer you up

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — This season wasn’t the storybook ending that Bills Mafia have longed for. The Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, this time at home with a final score of 27-24.

This season, News10NBC has reported on what brings Bills fans together, from training camp at St. John Fisher University to the playoffs games at Highmark Stadium. Here are some of our stories about the devoted Bills fans in the community and across the country:

Father, son made 900-mile trek from Alabama for the Bills (Jan. 18)

Charlie Robinett had never been to an NFL game before. He lives in Alabama, where the 8-year-old fell in love with the Buffalo Bills. His dad knew what the team meant to this budding Mini Mafia member — and he knew what he had to do. He took his son 900 miles to see the Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-round of the playoffs. Read more here.

Adam Robinett and his 8-year-old son Charlie made the 900-mile journey from Alabama — on the road, heading into serious wintry conditions — to see the Bills take on the Steelers. (Photo provided)

Stadium-crossed lovers: Local couple rooting for separate teams ahead of Bills-Dolphins game (Jan. 5)

It’s no secret that Bills fans can be intense. They take their games, their community, and definitely their rivalries very, very seriously. When the Dolphins hosted the Bills to end the regular season, one couple in Irondequoit rooted for both teams. Read their story here.

Dan Brown — a Miami Dolphins fan — and his wife Veronica Chiesi Brown, a Buffalo Bills fan — are ready for Sunday. (Photo: WHEC)

Bills Mafia follows team to London (Oct. 2)

Bills Mafia has followed the team they love everywhere this season, including overseas to see them play in London. Michael Haugh of Livingston County has been a Bills fan for decades. You can catch him and his son John Haugh on Sundays during the NFL season in their man cave. This season, the Haughs traded in their man-cave seats to be front and center at the Bills game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Read more here.

‘Metastatic Mafia’ grateful to spend day at Bills camp together (Aug. 3)

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke got to spend the day at St. John Fisher University with a group of women who share a close but heartbreaking bond. While they’re all loyal Bills fans, that’s not what originally brought them together. They met in a support group sponsored by the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester and started talking about their love for the Bills. They now call themselves the “Metastatic Mafia.” Read their story here.

Brother asks Josh Allen to hug sister; She was in tears (July 26)

An older brother passed up a chance at getting the signature of Josh Allen, instead asking the all-star Bills quarterback to give his sister a hug. Allen did just that as the sister was in tears. You can see the heartwarming video that went viral here.