Brother of man who died after sliding into Highland Park Reservoir files lawsuit against city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The brother of a man who died after sliding down the side of Highland Park Reservoir has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

The lawsuit seeks $42 million and argues that the city is liable for the death of 29-year-old Abdullahi Muya. The lawsuit says the reservoir was not covered or secured in line with EPA regulations and that Muya’s death was preventable.

According to city officials, Muya entered the gated area around the reservoir on Feb. 24. Soon after, he slid into the water and died. Water Bureau employees found his body in mid-March while they were making their rounds. Muya had been reported missing.

At the time, the city said it had been working to address gaps in security. We’ve reached out to the city for a comment on the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.