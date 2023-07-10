Canandaigua’s West Gibson Street among areas hit hardest by storm

Gov. Kathy Hochul today was on West Gibson Street in Canandaigua, which was hit hard by Sunday’s storm. Power to all these homes was still knocked out Monday afternoon, and the street remained closed to traffic.

Up and down West Gibson, the sounds of gas engine water pumps have filled the air.

On Sunday, Sucker Brook, which cuts under West Gibson Street, overflowed its banks, sending water into people’s homes. Firefighters evacuated many families on the street.

Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt says Canandaigua was hardest hit west of state Route 332.

“The water was slow to recede, so it’s been hard to get assessment crews in there to see exactly how extensive the damage is. That work is ongoing as we speak and will be ongoing I would think for most of the day,” DeBolt said.

Most of the people on West Gibson Street who were evacuated have since returned. The local Salvation Army is meeting with them and offering its services.

Governor Hochul met with those living on West Gibson Street. She said 13 people and five pets were evacuated from a home on Chapin Street.

“We just received word that one of the houses I visited was one where the basement just collapsed, so it is still a dangerous situation — and there are still people in these homes and the buildings are compromised because of the volume of flooding that has occurred,” Hochul said.

Ontario County remains under a state of emergency.

According to Sheriff David Cirencione, sheriff’s marine patrols have spent the day removing debris from the north end of Canandaigua Lake, where it was concentrated. According to the sheriff, most visible debris has been removed and there is no need to reduce the speed limit on the lake now, but boaters are urged to be careful. He said Honeoye Lake was largely unaffected by Sunday’s heavy rains and there are no safety concerns to report on that lake.