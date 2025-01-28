Car windows smashed at apartment complex in South Wedge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More car windows were smashed in the Rochester area, this time at an apartment complex on Manor Parkway off South Avenue in the city.

News10NBC’s photojournalist counted at least five cars with their windows smashed on Monday evening. Rochester Police said they’ve made no arrests so far and asking anyone with information or surveillance video to call 911.

Some of the other areas where vandals have smashed car windows this month include Cobbs Hill and Oxford Street off East Avenue. In December around Christmas, there were also car windows smashed in Penfield, a church parking lot in Henrietta, and Park Avenue.

