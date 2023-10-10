Closing arguments are underway in trail of Kelvin Vickers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Kelvin Vickers, the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and two others.

After the closing arguments, jurors will go home and return for Wednesday’s deliberations. Closing arguments come after ten days of testimony with 80 witnesses and 1,000 pieces of evidence. You can follow News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke for the latest updates from the Hall of Justice.

Closing arguments in the trial of Kelvin Vickers are at 9:30am. We WILL have a camera inside but we WON’T be streaming the arguments live as per the Judge’s order. We will turn them around as fast as possible for you online and on-air. I WILL be live tweeting from the courtroom — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) October 10, 2023

Vickers is accused of carrying out a shooting that killed Officer Mazurkiewicz and wounded his partner Officer Sino Seng while they were working undercover.

Vickers is also accused of shooting three other men on North Clinton Avenue the day earlier. Two of those men, Ricky Collinge Jr. and MyJel Rand, died. Mazurkiewicz and Seng were investigating those murders and an illegal marijuana trade when they were ambushed in their unmarked minivan on Bauman Street.

Many members of law enforcement came to the Hall of Justice for closing arguments, including RPD Officer Denny Wright who was blinded in the line of duty in October of 2019. Several members of the RPD Tactical Unit, which Officer Mazurkiewicz was a member of, also came. Lynn, the wife of Officer Mazurkiewicz, was escorted into the courtroom by the Tactical Unit.

In total, Vickers is facing more than 20 charges for crimes that happened over the span of three days. Prosecutors say that Vickers is a gang member brought in from Boston during a turf war between factions over the illegal marijuana trade.

Here is the list of Vickers’ charges:

Aggravated Murder

Four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree

Murder in the 2nd Degree

Attempted Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree

Assault in the 2nd Degree

Fourteen counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Arson in the 4th Degree

For the jury to find Vickers guilty of the most serious charge, aggravated murder, they must decide that Vickers knew he was ambushing police officers. Being found guilty on that charge guarantees that Vickers will get life without parole.

You can see our complete coverage of the trial here: