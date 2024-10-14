Community walks 5K in support of breast cancer patients and survivors

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community came out for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk on Sunday at Innovative Field.

Organizers say Making Strides has always been more than a walk. It’s a movement. The event raises funds to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

“The weather could have been better but the Rochester community showed up. So much energy, so much passion for the cause,” said Brandon Swain, Senior Development Manager at American Cancer Society. “It’s incredible. I mean, as a cancer survivor myself, it’s really great to see the community come out and support one another and make the biggest impact they possibly can in so many different ways.”

The cancer walk coincided with Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, raising awareness for cancer prevention and treatment. Here’s more of our coverage for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

