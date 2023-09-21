Concert on Saturday will benefit Katy Eberts, injured member of The Seven Wonders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple bands will perform on Saturday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center to benefit Katy Eberts, the member of The Seven Wonders who became paralyzed after a van crash.

Popular local bands including JUMBOshrimp, the Tommy Brunett Band, M80’s, BB Dang, Hall Pass, Junkyard Fieldtrip, and Appetite For Voltage will perform. The concert runs from 2 to 10 p.m. The concert will have a cash bar and food to buy. You can get tickets, which will benefit Eberts, here.

Eberts, a keyboardist and singer for the Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Seven Wonders, was injured while traveling to perform in Syracuse on July 20. The band’s van veered off the road on the State Thruway in Farmington and flipped several times. Eberts, a passenger, was trapped for several minutes.

Eberts will be discharged from the hospital on Friday after nine weeks, just in time for the concert, she wrote on her Facebook. A spinal injury left her paralyzed from the chest down and she has spent hours a day working with physical therapists, with her husband by her side. Eberts said she is remaining optimistic and has regained some muscle strength.

The Seven Wonders has performed other concerts to support Eberts’ recovery including at Party in the Park and the New York State Fair. The Facebook event posting for Saturday’s concert says:

“As you can imagine, Katy’s battle is just beginning, and of course, finances have become a tremendous strain on Katy, her husband Brian, and their families. Not only are medical bills building, but Katy and Brian’s home and vehicles will need extensive renovations to accommodate Katy’s basic needs. We believe that with your generous support, we can make a meaningful impact on her life and provide a glimmer of hope during this challenging time.”