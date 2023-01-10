Exclusive video shows more details about shots fired outside Franklin Upper School, News10NBC blurred the faces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has new exclusive video showing a student running as someone fired shots outside Franklin Upper School on Thursday morning. We blurred the faces of everyone in the video.

The video shows the terrifying moment the gun is fired point-blank in the doorway of Franklin. We obtained this new angle of the shooting on the same day the Rochester City School District suspended four employees for leaking video of the shots fired to the media last week.

The new video shows the moments leading up to the shooting from a new camera angle aimed at the front of the school. A person gets out of a car on Norton Street, runs toward the 16-year-old boy, and chases him toward the doorway where two girls were already standing.

The person fires the gun, then runs back to the waiting car. The 16-year-old boy and two other students were not hurt.

As far as the employees who are suspended with pay on Monday morning, district officials say the video showed the students’ faces, which violates the law that protects student privacy. Staff is not authorized to release district video.

On Friday, the superintendent expressed frustration by the leak.

“I am extremely disappointed that, during an active investigation an image was shared by media that could potentially put other students in danger, and would hope that others would take this into consideration before doing those actions in the future,” said RCSD superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso.

We blurred the students’ faces to protect their identities. We have reached out to the union that represents the school sentries. They tell us they may be available to comment soon.

More about Franklin Upper School incident