Former state trooper will be sentenced on Monday in connection to gambling ring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A former state police sergeant will be sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to federal charges.

Thomas Loewke admitted to interfering in the investigation into an illegal gambling ring. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation. That carries up to five years in prison.

Loewke became aware of the probe into the illegal gambling ring in 2021 and alerted the ringleader. Investigators say Louis Ferrari II then changed the password and betting history on his website.

