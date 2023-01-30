Free Hyundai steering wheel locks available at three sheriff’s office substations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a large spike in stolen cars, particularly Hyundais and Kias, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have free steering wheel locks for Hyundais available at three of their substations. Hyundai donated the locks, and Kia is set to follow.

You can call the number on the flyer below to make an appointment, and bring your driver’s license to pick one up.

MCSO will let the public know then the Kia steering wheel locks are available.

