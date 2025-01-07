‘He stole that weapon from a family member that morning’: Police share new info in Brighton double murder-suicide

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Police Chief says we may never know why a father murdered his daughter and her grandmother last Friday, but we do know a little bit more about how it happened.

Police say Lawrence Mancuso used a stolen gun to shoot and kill his daughter Anne and her maternal grandmother Mary Liccini, then himself.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean has more details on how Mancuso obtained the gun.

According to police, Mancuso stole the gun from a family member’s house in Greece around 9 a.m. on Friday. About two hours later, he was inside his ex-wife’s house in Brighton.

In a video from the scene last Friday, a police officer can be seen running towards a grey Audi, which was the car Mancuso drove. He parked it about a block from the house on Hollyvale.

Police have tracked Mancuso’s movements that morning. It started around 9 a.m. when he left his apartment on Eastbrook Lane near the canal in Brighton. He then bought alcohol at a liquor store before going to a family member’s home in Greece and stealing several guns. By 11:30 a.m., he was in the Brighton neighborhood and parked his car a block from the house.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “What kind of gun did he use?”

Chief David Catholdi, Brighton Police: “It was a revolver.”

Berkeley Brean: “Legally owned or illegally owned?”

Chief David Catholdi: “No, he came into possession of that. He stole that weapon from a family member that morning.”

As News10NBC first reported last night, Lawrence Mancuso called police to the same house the day before the murders. The chief calls it a routine custody call and will address whether, with the benefit of hindsight, he would want his officers to do anything differently.

The family has asked for privacy, but there is a GoFundMe page set up with a beautiful picture of Annie Mancuso to help Sarah Mancuso, who lost her daughter and mother. It has already raised more than $80,000.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.