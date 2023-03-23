Hilton CSD families express concern about sending kids back to school after bomb threats

HILTON, N.Y. It’s back to school Thursday for students in Hilton after bomb threats against the district, and News10NBC is hearing about the district’s plans and reaction from the community.

Wednesday was quite a day for parents. They sent their little ones to school Wednesday, never expecting to have to race back this morning and pick them up. Now although school is back in session, some families are not ready to send their kids back Thursday.

Some parents say they found out through social media, others through a robocall. These are two different ways, but both responded the same, racing to pick up their kids. Superintendent Dr. Casey Kosiorek says they are prepared to have the kids come back Thursday and are taking the necessary precautions.

“We will have law enforcement present at all campuses both at the morning and evening pick up and drop off and throughout the day,” Kosiorek said. “We also worked with our support staff to activate our trauma illness and grief plan.”

Alicia has two kids that attend HCSD – a child in middle school and the other at Village. She had a heart-to-heart with both of them about Wednesday’s incident

“One’s an eighth grader and the other is a sixth grader so they are very well aware of what is going on, they are scared,” parent Alicia Caiola-Hicks said.

Feeling scared is one of the reasons why Hicks says she will be keeping her kids home Thursday.

“Are you planning on sending your babies back to school tomorrow? I am not,” Hicks said.

Nick Demetsenaere’s daughter also attends Village he says situations like this can be scary for the parents than the kids

“I don’t want to send her back to school just to make sure everything is good to go,” parent Nick Demetsenaere said. “It kind of sucks for her though because tomorrow is picture day so we’ll see how it all goes on but I don’t know if I’m going to send her back tomorrow yet.”

Police say there is no credible threat and this is under investigation.