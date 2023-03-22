Library book mentioned in bomb threats made against Hilton schools

HILTON, N.Y. – Every single student and teacher in Hilton was evacuated after an emailed bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The motive behind the threat was a book in the school libraries titled “This Book is Gay.”

Whether it’s coincidence or not, there is a meeting tonight among parents who want to get that book removed.

Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean spoke with the parents behind the movement. The parents believe the book is borderline pornographic and obscene. They’re filing a complaint with the school board.

The same book was named in Wednesday’s threat.

Brean: “So the content of the threat mentions that book. Do you have any idea who sent that threat?”

Jim Burroughs, Hilton resident: “I don’t. But, all I have to say is that there’s a process that we are following to try to get this book removed. And the process is not calling in bomb threats and scaring little children and causing panic and chaos. That’s not part of my process. And whoever is responsible for this should be ashamed of themselves.”

Brean: “Do you think the threat was made to affect your meeting?”

Jim Burroughs: “I do. “I’m not going to speculate, but I do have my own feelings on this.”

Brean: “Do you have some suspicion as to who sent this thread?”

Jim Burroughs: “No, I do not.”

Brean: “You do not. But, it was nobody from your group, correct?”

Jim Burroughs: “And if it was someone that I knew, I would turn them in.”

They’re worried that Wednesday’s threat is going to scare people away from the meeting. It starts at 7 p.m. in the village.