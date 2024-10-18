How to watch Lou Gramm’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s own “Juke Box Hero” Lou Gramm will join other music legends in Clevland on Saturday for an induction ceremony of this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

Gramm’s band Foreigner is among this year’s inductees. Gramm spent decades as the lead singer of Foreigner, which has become one of the best-selling rock bands of all time with more than 80 million records sold worldwide.

The ceremony takes place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. You can watch the induction ceremony live on Disney+. Live coverage starts at 7 p.m. Some of the other inductees include Mary J. Blige, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Gramm grew up in Gates and still lives in the area. After retiring from Foreigner, he performed with his band The Lou Gramm All Stars. Gramm announced his retirement from performing in March.

