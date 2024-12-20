‘I just miss him so much’; Mother of Pittsford man shot marks a year of unsolved murder

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – It’s been nearly one year since Janet Realbuto last saw her son, Ryan Realbuto.

“It’s just heartbreaking he died the way he did,” she said.”

Realbuto was 23 years old. He was a Pittsford Mendon High School and Saint Bonaventure graduate. He was shot and killed in Washington D.C. on Jan. 9 while walking home with two friends from a youth church event. His friends are still traumatized by the shooting. Janet hasn’t spoken to them about the incident. Realbuto was living a life of service helping those in need in the nation’s capital.

“That’s all we have left is pictures that’s it.”

When you enter the Realbuto family home, a shrine of pictures of Ryan and the family fills nearly every wall in every room.

“That was him as a baby– Those are his senior pics,” Janet said. “This was actually a picture that was taken around this time last year.”

The last 11 months have been a daily struggle even just to get out of bed for Janet.

“I just cannot believe it. My other two boys are home now. And it’s such a strange feeling not to have Ryan.”

Her life is completely different. It’s been a year of firsts – first birthday, Easter, Thanksgiving and first Christmas without him. And while it’s a joyful season for many, for Janet and her family, it’s far from it.

“There is no tree there is no ounce of Christmas in this house. There will not be. It will be another day. Which is very very sad for me to say,” she said.

She’s learned to embrace the grieving. Janet has printed every article written about Ryan and placed it in a binder. It’s surreal looking through it all.

“He was just an amazing amazing person. And I just miss him so much, miss him- miss everything about him– no phone calls anymore- No text,” Janet said.

And still no killer has been caught.

Marsha Augustin, News10NBC: “Any updates on this investigation?”

Janet Realbuto: “None none whatsoever.”

And that’s the frustrating part for Janet. She has a lot of questions about resources and tools being used to find Ryan’s killer.

“You mean to tell me not one camera, or street light, or nothing picked up anything apparently,” Janet said. “But this is what I’ve been told through investigators. There’s no surveillance– There’s no drones that were deployed – there’s no anything,” Janet said.

Coping with the pain of losing her son is a life sentence she says. She read a quote that helps her get through the days.

“It took an instant to lose you– it will take an entire lifetime to grieve the loss of you. Grief never ends because love never ends. And I will love you and I will ache for you until my very last breath.”

There is a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed Realbuto. News10NBC reached out to the D.C. Metropolitan Police. A spokesperson says Ryan’s case is still under investigation. If anyone has information, call (202) 727-9099 or you can text a tip to the department’s text tipline at 50411.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.

RELATED: