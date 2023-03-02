Irondequoit man will be sentenced for dismembering girlfriend’s body

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Seth Larson, the man convicted of dismembering his girlfriend’s body in Irondequoit, will be sentenced on Thursday.

Larson was found guilty on January 23 for the murder of Lisa Shuler. Irondequoit Police found Shuler’s dismembered body in May 2021 in the backyard of the couple’s home on Culver Road and found some of her remains in Duran Lake.

Authorities say Larson fled the area and was later tracked down in West Virginia a month after the murder.

After a trial that lasted nearly two weeks, a jury found Larson guilty of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse. The responding officer testified that Schuler’d body was covered by a tarp that was infested with flies.

The sentencing will start at 3 p.m.

