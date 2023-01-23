Jury convicts Irondequoit man of girlfriend’s murder

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Seth Larson, the man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend at their Irondequoit home, has been convicted on all charges.

The jury deliberated for nearly three hours Monday.

Lisa Shuler was killed in spring of 2021. Her remains were found at their Culver Road home and in Durand Lake.

Larson fled the area and later tracked down in West Virginia. He was brought back and charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.