Josh Allen wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has once again been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, marking the third time this season he has received the honor.

This recognition follows the Bills’ thrilling 48-42 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. During the game, Allen achieved a remarkable feat, becoming only the second player in NFL history to record at least 350 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, two touchdown passes, and two rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Allen’s performance against the San Francisco 49ers even bumped his ahead of Jim Kelly in total touchdowns in the franchise — sparking a hot debate. Allen or Kelly? News10NBC’s Ian Mills shares his take.

This latest accolade adds to Allen’s impressive career, making it his 15th time being named Offensive Player of the Week.

What does this mean for the race for MVP? Ian took a look at his chances.

