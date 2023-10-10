Jury will start deliberations in the Kelvin Vickers trial on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wednesday the jury will start deliberations in the trial of Kelvin Vickers. He is accused of killing three men, including Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkewicz.

Closing arguments were heard Tuesday morning. They wrapped up a four-week trial that has been very emotional for the families of the victims. And, Tuesday was no different.

The Mazurkewicz family was escorted into the courtroom on Tuesday by members of the Rochester Police Tactical Unit, which Officer Tony Mazurkewicz was a part of. They had to listen to the 17 shots that were fired into the minivan he and officer Seno Seng were sitting in when they were ambushed.

Officer Mazurkewicz’s daughter struggled to keep her composure, knowing two of those shots killed her father. The district attorney says Vickers knew there were cops in that van.

“Why kill a police officer? Well, here’s my suggestion, my argument. The defendant and his accomplice knew they were hot in the eyes of law enforcement, they had to know that. They had just shot up a neighborhood the night before, they just killed two people and injured another the night before, they burned up a car the night before. They had an armory of weapons and ammunition at both 55 and 52 Laser and they had a stack of drugs,” said District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

And Vickers associates, she argued, thought he would be the best person to carry out the ambush because he was from Boston and had the best chance at a quick escape.

“They knew the cops were closing in on them, what better way to save themselves or at least buy themselves a little additional time than to send the outsider to take care of the problem. They needed time to clear the house,” said Doorley.

Vickers’ defense attorney Mike Schiano admitted there has been a lot of emotion in this case.

“You also promised not to let sympathy play any role in your decision making in this case. Yes, this was an emotional case. Yes, you saw grown men upset on the witness stand, yes I know a number of you jurors were quite upset during the course of some of this testimony but folks, you gotta set that aside. You are the triers of fact.”

Schiano says there was a gang war going on between two drug dealers in the city and video from the moments before the ambush indicates the side Vickers was on and thought the people in the mini-van could have been their rivals.

“They have one guy hiding behind a garbage can, one guy sneaking across the street and one guy sneaking out the back door. Do they really think they’re cops? Do they really think they’re cops?” said Schiano.

DA Doorley says the argument doesn’t hold weight because the previous interactions between these groups, had been drive-by shootings.

“With increased violence, brings increased police presence. Did the defendant and his associates really think that the police were going to sit back after all of these shootings, these murders and just stop. Did they really think that the police didn’t have any leads?”

Wednesday morning the jury will have the law associated with each of the charges Vickers is facing, read to them by the judge and then they will begin, the deliberations.