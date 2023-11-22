Katy Eberts, band member paralyzed in crash, shares video of her walking 20 steps

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Katy Eberts, the member of the band The Seven Wonders who was paralyzed after a van crash, posted a Facebook video to share an update on her recovery efforts.

Eberts, a keyboardist and singer for the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, was injured while traveling to perform in Syracuse on July 20. On Facebook, Eberts said she has worked hard to walk again and walked 20 feet on Monday exactly four months after the crash. Eberts thanked her husband Brian for all his support.

“I’ve been busy focusing on the one thing I never thought I would do again. WALK,” Eberts wrote on Facebook. “It doesn’t look like it used to but nothing does right now. Focus on the end goal, push harder when you think you’re reaching your breaking point, get mad when it all seems so unfair and let that fuel your fire.”

